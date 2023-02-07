Love Island first look: Lana comes clean about her feelings to Casey

Lana comes clean to Casey about her feelings on tonight’s episode of Love Island.

On Sunday night, the makeup artist chose to recouple with Casey over Ron.

However, a teaser for tonight’s episode sees Lana tell Casey: “I do still feel like my heart’s somewhere else.”

Lana goes onto say: “I need to maybe have my time with Ron, I recoupled with you for a reason, I think you’re amazing, I think you’re really handsome and you’re such a great guy.”

Clarifying, Casey asks: “Is it still that you’re unsure of your decision and you still want to….”

Is Lana closing the door on her romance with Casey?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

