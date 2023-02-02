Love Island first look: Kai sets his sights on Olivia after coupling up with Samie

Kai sets his sights on Olivia during tonight’s episode of Love Island.

After he got a less than enthusiastic reaction from Samie when he decided to couple up with her, the 24-year-old decides to turn his attention towards Olivia.

In the morning, Kai catches up with Ron in the garden and discusses his plan to get to know Olivia better.

Kai tells Ron, “No time like the present”, as he calls her over.

On the beanbags, Kai puts his talk into action as he tells Olivia: “For the past week I have been thinking I do want to get to know you more.”

Olivia agrees as she says: “Yeah me too.”

As Kai and Olivia catch up she says: “Not to blow your head up but you are more my type. But I think that’s obvious because I picked you on the first day.”

Kai replies: “You’ll have to graft me a little bit though won’t you?”

Olivia laughs as she tells him: “Oh, shut up.”

Is a new connection blossoming? And where does this leave their respective couples?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

