Love Island first look: Kady McDermott makes her dramatic return to the villa

On tonight’s episode of Love Island, Kady McDermott makes her dramatic return to the villa.

While the girls are away, the former Islander interrupts their boys’ day.

As she makes her way into the Majorcan villa, the 27-year-old announces: “Alright boys, who’s ready for a pocket rocket?”

Kady gather the boys around the firepit and asks who is completely closed off, urging them to be honest.

Sammy and Mehdi bring the bombshell on a tour of the villa, and she jokingly shouts off the terrace: “Looking for my Romeo!”

Later, Tyrique suggests the boys take a selfie with Kady and send it to the girls who are relaxing at the spa.

How will the girls react to the bombshell’s entrance?

The third episode of Goss Island is now live across all streaming platforms, including Spotify and iTunes.

Plus watch the entire episode from start to finish on our YouTube channel below.

Audio:

Video:

Goss Island is brought to you by F&F, Fashion at Tesco.

Available in over 80 Tesco stores nationwide, F&F is your one-stop shop this summer season, with versatile pieces and wardrobe essentials to dress the whole family for a day out, a day at the beach or a BBQ in the back garden!

Explore their latest summer clothing collection – a perfect blend of style, comfort and versatility, in stores now.