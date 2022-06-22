Love Island first look: Jay has eyes for Paige and new girl Antigoni heads out on speed dates

TWO new bombshells are heading into the Love Island tonight.

First up is new girl Antigoni, who arrives to the villa at the start of the episode.

Speaking in the Beach Hut about her arrival, Danica says: “She looks like a ray of sunshine – she’s radiant! But obviously I’m like, ‘What is going to happen next?’ Because I still haven’t found myself a man in here.”

At the fire pit, the Islanders are keen to know who Antigoni has got her eye on.

Luca jokes: “Do you fancy Jay?” and Antigoni says: “I’ll have to meet everybody. I’m very much the kind of person that I don’t know if I fancy someone until I’ve had a good chat with them.”

Speaking in the Beach Hut, Jay says: “Seeing someone new in the Villa for the first time, it’s surreal! She’s a really attractive girl and I’m looking forward to getting to know her.”

Later, the Islanders are getting ready for the evening when Ekin-Su receives a text which reads: “Girls, it’s time to get glam as tonight you’ll be welcoming a new boy into the Villa.”

The new boy soon makes his entrance as the girls head out into the garden to get to know him, while the boys watch on from the terrace.

But who does he have his eye on? And what does his arrival mean for the other Islanders?

Last night, Jay kissed Paige during the truth or dare game and the boys are keen to know how feels about her.

Speaking in the garden, Jay says to Andrew and Dami: “I think I will [speak to Paige] but maybe not today.”

Andrew says: “You said that last night – you can’t waste time here!” and Dami adds: “Time is of the essence!”

Jay says: “The timing’s not ideal with her and Jacques spending the night in the Hideaway together.”

Jay adds: “The new girl has come in today. I want to get to know her, too. I might feel like there’s a connection there, too. I need to chat to her as well.”

Speaking in the Beach Hut, Jay says: “I feel like Ekin-Su and I moved so fast. I don’t want to leave here with a ‘what if’ in my head. I want to leave here knowing that I explored all options.”

What does this mean for Ekin-Su?

Antigoni has just arrived at the Villa and receives a text letting her know she can choose three boys to go on a date with.

She picks Davide, Dami and Jay and all four Islanders head out of the Villa for their dates.

Davide is up first as the other two boys watch on. Davide says: “I can feel that you came here for a real connection.”

Antigoni says: “I can’t be ungenuine – it’s impossible,” and Davide replies: “Me too. I can’t fake feelings.”

Antigoni asks: “What kind of a boyfriend are you?”

Davide says: “At the beginning, I’m a closed person – I don’t open up really. But I am very romantic and I am a very caring person. I always want the best for my girlfriend.”

Up next is Dami. Antigoni says to Dami: “You seem like good vibes and you’re easy to chat to. We wouldn’t run out of things to say.”

Soon it’s time for her final date with Jay. Has Antigoni saved the best until last?

Antigoni says: “I can already tell you’re attracted to me.”

Jay says: “Tell me how?”

Antigoni says: “You haven’t broken eye contact with me once. That tells me you’re attracted to me…”

Who will Antigoni grow closer to?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Couple up this summer with NOW, the home of brilliant entertainment!

NOW is the official sponsor of Love Island 2022 on Virgin Media Two.