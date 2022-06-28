Love Island first look: Jacques FINALLY opens up about his past relationship with Gemma

Jacques will finally open up about his past relationship with Gemma on tonight’s Love Island.

The rugby player, 23, and the horse rider, 19, were previously in a year-long relationship before they called it quits during the summer of 2020.

Jacques entered the Love Island villa late as a bombshell, leaving OG cast member Gemma stunned.

Gemma has been pursing a romance with fish monger Luca while on the show, while Jacques has been getting to know paramedic Paige.

On tonight’s show, Luca quizzes Jacques about his past relationship with footballer Michael Owen’s daughter.

Jacques admits: “I’d much rather be with Paige than Gem. Like 1000%.”

He explains: “Like I could literally go out with Paige, be myself and the next day wake up and have no issues, at all.”

“Even if I’d said something wrong, or anything. But if I did that with Gem I’ve got questions to answer the next day.”

Later Gemma learns of the conversation. But what will she think of her ex discussing their relationship with her new man?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

