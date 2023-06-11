Love Island first look: Islanders left shook by surprising kiss

Love Island returns to our screens tonight with a brand new episode.

During the show, Tyrique receives a text, which reads: “Boys, they say money can’t buy happiness so it’s up to you to prove them wrong in today’s challenge ABSOLUTE BANKERS #ChequeHimOut #MoneyForTheHoney”

Heading over to the challenge area with the boys kitted out in suits, they are transported to the world of Wall Street.

First up, they emerge from a giant bank vault and rip off their banking clothes.

Then it’s over to the money machine where they grab as much Love Island cash as possible, and stuff it into their money pouch.

Next, they deposit their cash on the weighing scales, to see which gift they can buy for the girl of their choice, before deciding who to kiss.

When it’s Zachariah’s turn, he chooses to kiss Molly, instead of Catherine.

With his fellow Islanders left shocked, how will Catherine and Mitchel react?

Find out on Love Island tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.