Love Island first look: Heads are turned as bombshells Afia and Ekin-Su enter the villa

Heads will turn on tonight’s episode of Love Island, as bombshells Afia and Ekin-Su enter the villa.

The public decided that Liam will be going on dates with the new arrivals, after Gemma ditched him for Davide.

Speaking in the Beach Hut, Liam says: “It’s a massive booster, definitely what I needed, I am buzzing now, I can’t wait to meet the girls.”

Afia and Ekin-Su await Liam’s arrival in the candle-lit courtyard and first up is Afia.

Liam is quick to compliment the new arrival saying: “I like your vibe, you’re just a laugh, a bubbly, outgoing girl and that’s exactly what I want.”

Afia asks: “Would you say I am your type?” and Liam says: “You’re definitely my type, 100 %.”

Up next is Ekin-Su and the flirtation is there from the offset as she says: “You’ve got really nice eyes, the colour of the sea, almost like you can kind of swim in it and get lost.”

Liam playfully quips back and asks: “Are you getting a bit lost?”

Ekin-su says: “Maybe I am”, she later adds: “Your eyes are just hypnotising me, I love blue eyes.”

As Afia and Ekin-Su enter the villa with Liam, Davide and Luca are instantly impressed.

Speaking in the Beach Hut, Davide says: “Wow, wow, wow – the two new girls are fire.”

In the Beach Hut, Luca adds: “Ekin-Su, oh my god, she’s going to cause trouble.”

Elsewhere, the girls discuss the arrival of the new girls.

Gemma says: “I am confident in myself. I know what I want and nine times out of ten, I do get what I want but this could be the one time difference.”

Amber says: “I am still happy to get to know them, I am not going to be a b*tch, but be a b*tch to me and you ain’t gonna get the nice Amber, a storm is about to begin.”

New arrival Afia quickly gets to know Ikenna, who is currently coupled up with Indiyah.

Catching up on the day beds with Dami, whilst Ikenna and Afia sit in the pool, Indiyah says: “This morning when she pulled him for a chat I was thinking, ‘Why are they laughing so much?’”

Dami says: “Aww, that’s cute though, are you getting territorial as well?” and Indiyah replies: “Yeah but that’s how I am but I am not going to show you that but like obviously I am, I am a little bit.”

Later in the Beach Hut, Indiyah says: “Those thoughts and feelings don’t come from nowhere. So obviously that did make me realise there is a bit of attraction there between me and Ikenna so I guess you could say that my territorial side jumped out just a tiny bit!”

Will Ikenna stay loyal to Indiyah or will he start getting to know Afia?

Later that evening, the Islanders gather to play a game of beer pong. With every accurate throw comes a dare.

Ekin-Su performs a dance on an Islander of her choice to which she teases Davide with a seductive dance move ending with a kiss on the cheek.

Speaking in the Beach Hut, Ekin-Su says: “Who else would I want to be rubbing my booty against, you know, the nice little eight pack!”

The game of dares sees Andrew and Paige lock lips after he was dared to kiss the girl who he believes is ‘wifey material’. And she reciprocates when asked to kiss who is boyfriend material.

Tasha is left less than impressed and speaking to Gemma and Dami says: “It wasn’t nice to see at all.”

Following the game of dares, Luca pulls Gemma for a chat and they head to the rooftop.

Gemma confesses: “I am attracted to you, I definitely would want to get to know you.”

Luca says: “You stare into my eyes and I just want to stare into yours!”

But as talk turns to kissing, will Gemma turn her attention away from Davide and towards Luca?

Love Island continues tonight night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Couple up this summer with NOW, the home of brilliant entertainment!

NOW is the official sponsor of Love Island 2022 on Virgin Media Two.