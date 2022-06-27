Love Island first look: Gemma calls out Ekin-Su for starting ‘drama’ and Tasha pulls Andrew for another chat

Get ready for more drama on tonight’s Love Island.

Showing off his party trick, Dami attempts to read Gemma’s mind about where her head is at in the Villa.

He says: “You’re happy with Luca right now. I feel like it would take a lot for your head to turn but there is a small chance that it probably could if someone really came in that was 100% you.”

The Dubliner added: “I feel like that is where the confusion would probably come for you because we’re not here to play games. I feel like you’re still open in a sense, probably more open than Luca.”

Gemma admits: “Yeah, that was quite impressive. I don’t think you’re that far wrong.”

After Dami says the conversation should stay private, Ekin-Su relays the ‘reading’ to Paige and Jacques, who then tells Luca.

As news gets back to Gemma about Ekin-Su’s conversations, Gemma confronts Ekin-Su saying: “You have started this, you’ve made drama over nothing!”

She continues: “You had no right to say that and knew that was going to cause s***.”

Ekin-Su says it’s “not a big deal”. But can they make amends? And where does this leave Gemma and Luca?

Later, Antigoni receives a text which reads: “Islanders, it’s time to get dressed up as tonight you’ll be having a Blue Party. #goodtimesgoodvibes #glamup”

At the end of the night, Tasha nervously pulls Andrew for a chat on the terrace.

But with Andrew still unclear on Tasha’s true feelings, what is she about to say?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

