Love Island first look: FIVE new arrivals enter the villa ahead of the final

Five new arrivals will enter the Love Island villa tonight, but it’s not what you think…

Instead of more bombshells, the final five couples will be surprised by the arrival of fake babies, as the popular Baby Challenge is back!

The contestants wake up to the sound of babies crying, which means it is time for them to become parents for a day.

Waking up, Ekin-Su questions: “Wait, what is that noise?”

Tasha laughs: “This is my nightmare, I’ve actually woken up to a nightmare.”

As the Islanders name, dress, feed, comfort and play with their babies, their skills as parents are being put to the test, with an award for the best parents up for grabs at the end of the day.

Davide says of parenting: “It’s going well, she just ate, we’ll do some activities later today. We’ll do some gym squats later with the baby.”

But a text inviting the mums out for a brunch heralds Daddy Day Care.

Andrew says: “We can have a dad’s bonding session with the kids!”

Who steps up to the plate? And what do the mums have to say about their partner’s skills?

Later, it’s time for a family night out as the Islanders and their babies enjoy a baby disco.

Tasha says: “I had the time of my life, this is so adorable!”

Later a game of pass the parcel brings with it the result of the challenge. But who has triumphed in this parental challenge?

And after a tuneful rendition of Twinkle Twinkle Little Star led by Ekin-Su, the parents retire to the garden to reflect on their time as parents.

Davide muses: “I think when I will be dad I will be very caring about my kids.”

And as Gemma and Luca discuss whether their child would play football, she says: “You can take them to training.”

Gemma later adds: “I always knew I wanted a lot of kids because I came from a big family… I wouldn’t go as far as broody but when the time’s right, the time’s right.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

