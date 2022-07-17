Love Island first look: Davide pulls Ekin-Su for a chat after Movie Night exposed her bedtime antics with George

Davide will pull Ekin-Su for a chat on tonight’s Love Island, after her bedtime antics with George were exposed during Movie Night.

Questioning her time at Casa Amor in light of the footage, Davide asks: “Anything else I need to know?”

Ekin-Su says: “No nothing happened” to which he replies: “Nothing happened, it didn’t seem so from the film?”

She continues: “Nothing happened between us. Firstly, from day one, this boy George fancied me from the minute I got there, I kept saying we’re friends, my heart and my head is here with you.”

Can Davide’s trust be restored in Ekin-Su?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

