Love Island first look: Dami pulls Indiyah for a chat after admitting he has feelings for her

Dami will pull Indiyah for a chat on tonight’s Love Island, after admitting he has feelings for her.

The Dubliner has been coupled up with Amber since day one of the show, but confessed to Jay during Sunday’s episode that he would like to get to know Indiyah on a more romantic level.

He asks the hotel waitress: “Do you feel like we have a connection?” and she replies: “We get along.”

Dami then asks: “Yeah but do you feel like we’ve ever had a spark?”

Indiyah responds: “I feel like we’ve not been able to explore that and obviously I feel like we do get along but we’ve never actually looked at each other in that light.”

Dami asks: “Would you like to explore it?” and Indiyah says: “I think you know and everybody else knows that if there was somebody else that I would get to know, it would’ve been you but we just never went down that path.”

Dami tells Indiyah: “I am actually open to exploring you because I feel like I don’t want to just coast in here and I feel like with you it’s just easy for me.”

Speaking In the Beach Hut, Indiyah says: “That energy I have with Dami, I don’t have with Ikenna.”

With Indiyah and Dami open to getting to know each other, are sparks set to fly between the pair?

Indiyah will also pull Ikenna, who she has been coupled up with since day one, for a chat on tonight’s show.

She says: “I wanted to catch up with you and just have an open and honest conversation about how you actually think we are?”

“Obviously I know we’ve been in here for like two weeks and we’ve been getting to know each other but an observation from me, I feel like I should know more about you and we should connect more.”

Ikenna questions: “So you feel like there’s something missing?” to which Indiyah answers: “Yeah, but I don’t know if you feel the same way?”

Ikenna goes on to tell Indiyah: “Do you know what I’ve noticed as well that you and Dami get on.”

Is this the end for Indiyah and Ikenna and will she divert her attention to Dami?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

