Love Island first look: Bombshell Tom cracks on with the girls ahead of recoupling

The winter series of Love Island continues tonight, and viewers are in for an eventful episode.

After the unexpected arrival of brand new Islander Tom, the Villa’s first bombshell wastes no time in getting to know the girls.

As the girls and Tom head to the fire pit the boys look on as Ron says: “That’s a bit of a shock isn’t it?”

Kai adds: “We’re vulnerable now boys, we’re vulnerable, he’s a good looking lad.”

Meanwhile, over at the fire pit Tom asks: “How are you guys in your couples?” Tanya replies: “Everyone is still getting to know each other.”

Tom nods in agreement as Tanya then asks: “How tall are you?” to which he replies: “6’5, I like to be the little spoon though…”

Later, things heat up around the fire pit as the Islanders play a game of dares.

One of the boys is dared to snog the Islander he thinks is the best kisser, later adding in the Beach Hut: “it was a good kiss, she’s a good kisser.”

Tanyel is then dared to have a dance off with the Islander of her choice as she challenges Will to bust his best moves, but how does the farmer’s footwork fare?

Another Islander is dared to snog who they would most like to share a bed with other than their partner. Could this lead to some jealousy?

Meanwhile, new bombshell Tom is dared to snog the three girls he fancies the most. So who does he pick and how do the other boys react?

The next morning the Islanders are invited to the first challenge of the series, which sees them airing their dirty laundry.

It’s boys vs girls and they each slide into a pool of foam where hidden props will give them clues and a giant pair of pants will reveal a secret.

Once the revelation is uncovered they will each have to snog the Islander they think it relates to, if they guess right, they will each win a point for their team.

But which girl made a catfish account to stalk a guy and got caught? Which boy has had a foursome with his friend and two girls? Which girl describes her favourite sex position as ‘backshots’? And which boy’s special talent is pulling MILFs?

After the Islanders dirty laundry has been aired, will it be the boys or girls who bring the crown back to the Villa? And have any of the choices of kissing partners left others out to dry?

Later that evening it’s decision time for Tom. Having pulled every girl in the Villa for a chat earlier in the day, which girl will he choose to couple up with?

The Islanders receive a text inviting them to gather around the fire pit as they await his decision.

It’s time to find out which girl will be picked and which boy will be left vulnerable.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV and Virgin Media Two.

