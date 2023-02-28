Love Island first look: ANOTHER couple head to the Hideaway

Another couple will head to the Hideaway on tonight’s episode of Love Island.

Will receives a text, which reads: “Islanders, the Hideaway Retreat is open tonight. Please choose a lucky couple to spend the night together #NightToRemember #NoPiesAllowed.”

The Islanders unanimously select one couple to spend the night together in the Hideaway, as the girl excitedly heads to the dressing room to get ready.

As she tries on a selection of outfits, one of the other girls says: “Honey, when he sees that, he’s not going to sleep.”

Talk soon turns to the future, as the boy says: “I know how I feel about you, I know it will work on the outside, I will make it work. I want to bring you into my family, I feel like they will love you to pieces, I really do.”

As the conversation continues there is something else he needs to tell his partner. But what’s he about to say?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

