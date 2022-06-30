Love Island first look: ANOTHER couple are heading to the Hideaway

Another couple are heading to the Hideaway for a steamy night away from the villa on tonight’s Love Island.

Sitting at the firepit, Jay receives a text which reads: “Islanders, the hideaway is open tonight. Please choose a lucky couple to spend the night alone. #qualitytime #hideabae”

With the general consensus being Luca and Gemma, Gemma says in the Beach Hut: “Finally! I feel like it has been a long time coming. So nice it’s just gonna be us two. I’m just buzzing.”

Also on tonight’s show, the Islanders are surprised with a morning brunch set up outside, and the topic of conversation quickly turns to last night’s recoupling speeches.

Jacques says to Paige: “The speech last night, I believe that was a special moment. It made me feel so full inside.”

Luca has similar praise for Gemma, saying: “Honestly, it was a good speech and I’m just glad we’ve got something very special going on.”

Tasha and Andrew follow suit, as Andrew says: “I’ve not felt like this in a very, very long time if not ever.”

Tasha agrees: “I’ve not had a guy that looks at me the way you do, you see it in the movies when they give that certain look to each other- I feel like we have that.”

But how will the other Islanders be feeling over breakfast? And will sparks fly between the newly formed couples?

Later that evening, Andrew receives a text asking all Islanders to gather at the fire pit.

When all the Islanders are seated, Paige receives a message through which the Islanders learn the public have been voting for the most compatible couple.

It reads that “those with the fewest votes risk being dumped from the Island tonight.”

But who will be safe and who will be at risk?

Love Island continues on tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

