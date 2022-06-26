Love Island first look: Andrew gives Tasha some space and Dami heads out on romantic date with Indiyah

Another dramatic episode of Love Island will air tonight.

After his fall-out with Tasha earlier this week, Andrew speaks to the boys about how he’s feeling about the situation.

He says “I’m going to give her space today, and just gonna try and enjoy my time.”

Dami tells him: “I feel like going forward if anyone else comes in and all that, you should be open and give it a chance because I feel like most of the time you’re a bit closed off because you know how much you really, really like Tasha.”

“But I feel like just give it a chance and see what else possibly could be there.”

Will Andrew take Dami’s advice and be open to new opportunities?

Also on tonight’s show, Jay pulls Paige for another chat, and asks her: “How are you feeling after the first night, sleeping without Jacques?”

Paige says: “Ah no it was all good, I enjoyed our pillow talk, it was nice to get to know each other, do you know what I mean? What about you?”

Later in the Beach Hut, Paige reveals: “It’s an awkward one because the boys – Jay and Jacques, you couldn’t get more opposite guys in here, really.”

Will Paige be open to pursuing things with Jay, or will she stick with Jacques?

Dami and Indiyah settle down to chat on the sofas as Indiyah receives a text, which reads: “Dami and Indiyah, it’s time for you to go on your first date. Please get ready to leave the Villa #chemistryfordays #damiyah”

As the two sit down on their date, Indiyah remarks on their journey in the villa: “I feel like we’ve had a crazy journey but I feel like it’s meant to happen.”

Indiyah adds: “People have come and gone in the Villa but we’ve both been here the whole time so it’s like, sometimes it’s right in front of you.”

Keen to know where Indiyah stands on things, Dami asks: “Where’s your head at, do you feel like it could be turned easily?”

Indiyah replies: “You know what, I’m gonna be honest – at this moment, no. Obviously it’s early days but I’m not even focusing on that right now. Me and you are both here, I’m getting to know you and I’m genuinely happy. You make me laugh, you make me smile.”

Dami adds: “Why is this so easy?”

Indiyah smiles: “Do you think everything is just falling into place perfectly?”

Dami agrees: “Yeah but like, too perfect to be honest like, it just feels too perfect.”

Indiyah then poses the question: “Too good to be true, hey?”

Will Indiyah and Dami continue to go from strength to strength in the Villa?

In the night, Jacques quietly pulls Paige for a chat on the stairs.

With a chat that couldn’t wait until the morning, is Jacques about to open up to Paige with a late night heart-to-heart? And where does this leave Jay?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

