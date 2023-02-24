Love Island first look: An unexpected text leaves the villa shook

The villa is shook by an unexpected text on tonight’s episode of Love Island.

The atmosphere between the Islanders is already tense after the explosive Movie Night.

To shake things up even more, two new bombshells enter the villa and each whisk away two Islanders of their choice for dates.

Later that evening new bombshell Rosie makes a toast and says: “Cheers to double trouble and maybe new chapters.”

The Islanders later receive a bombshell text, which read: “Islanders, please gather around the fire pit immediately.”

A second message reads: “Tonight there will be a recoupling in which the girls will pick which boy they would like to couple up with.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

