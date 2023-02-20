Love Island first look: A VERY special guest surprises the Islanders

A very special guest will surprise the Islanders on tonight’s episode of Love Island.

Will receives a text message announcing they are to welcome a special guest to the Villa for a performance and party.

Will reads out: “Islanders it’s time to get glam because tonight the Villa will host a special VIP performer! #ThisIsReal #OutOut.”

The Islanders can’t contain their excitement as they try and guess who will be performing for them in the Villa this evening.

Tom guesses correctly as he says: “It’s Jax Jones!”

Later that evening Jax Jones puts on an unforgettable set as the Islanders dance into the night.

And Jax Jones has another surprise in store for the Villa as he brings out vocalist Calum Scott for a live performance of their new single Whistle.

But that isn’t where the night ends.

After the performance is finished, one Islander takes to the stage for an unexpected announcement. Who has something they need to get off of their chest?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Make SHEIN your type on paper this winter.

Fashion site SHEIN is our official partner for our reality TV content this winter season. Use code GOSSLI15 for 15% off your next order.

SHEIN, a leading global online retailer, is renowned for its on-trend fashion with an aim to make the beauty of fashion fun and accessible to everyone.