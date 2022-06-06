Love Island first look: A new arrival causes a stir in the villa

Love Island returns tonight for its eighth series, with a new batch of sexy singletons set to arrive at the brand-new villa to embark on the ultimate summer of love.

In a first look at tonight’s show, the girls – Paige, Indiyah, Tasha, Amber and Gemma – all make their entrance and explore their new home and begin getting to know each other.

But before the girls have the chance to settle in, host Laura Whitmore makes her entrance and says: “Welcome to Love Island!”

The girls then line up in front of the pool as the boys’ arrival is imminent.

Laura then says: “Well girls, it’s time to couple up. There is something I haven’t told you yet – things are a little different this year.

“You thought you’d all be stepping forward for the boys you fancy the most. However, this is Love Island and you never know what to expect. For the first time ever, we asked the public to play cupid and pick the boy they thought you should couple up with.”

The boys – Dami, Liam, Ikenna, Andrew and Luca – then make their entrance and meet the girls for the first time.

One-by-one it’s revealed who the public have chosen to couple up. But which girls and boys have they decided are each other’s perfect matches? And will the Islanders be happy with the public’s decisions?

The Islanders first day in paradise is drawing to a close. But as the Islanders continue getting to know each other, new boy Davide makes his entrance as the first bombshell of the series, which is sure to ruffle a few feathers.

Speaking in the Beach Hut about Davide’s arrival, Indiyah says: “When I saw him, I was very confused because I had no warning but he is very good looking!”

Gemma says: “I was blown away”, while Tasha adds: “Straight away I was like, ‘Wow. Fit. Hot. Sexy. Hercules’.”

Paige says: “I’m done. I’m ready to get married. I’m ready to have babies.”

Talking about the reaction from the girls, Davide says: “When I walked into the Villa, I saw all the girls and I’m really impressed, I’m not going to lie.”

But it appears Davide’s entrance may have caused a stir among the boys.

Speaking in the Beach Hut, Luca said: “Davide! I was thinking I’m the good-looking Italian here and then you’ve sent that geezer through the door.”

Shortly after Davide’s arrival the Islanders play a game of dares. Davide is up first and he has to ‘do a strip tease’ which catches the attention of the girls in the Villa.

After the game of dares, Davide receives a text which reads: “Davide, in 24 hours you will couple up with a girl of your choice, leaving one boy single and vulnerable #italiansnack #ciaobella”

But which girl has Davide got his eye on?

Watch the drama unfold on Love Island tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two and ITV.

