Love Island finalists Tanya and Shaq reveal they’re set to ‘spill the tea’ on the show

Tanya Manhenga and Shaq Muhammad have revealed they’re set to “spill the tea” on the winter series of Love Island 2023.

The couple placed fourth on the hit dating show last week behind Tom Clare and Samie Elishi – who placed third.

Meanwhile Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins placed runners-up, and Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan were crowned the winners of the latest series.

Speaking during an Instagram live earlier this week, Shaq and Tanya revealed they had “spilled the tea” – but were unclear whether it was on their fellow Islanders or the show itself.

Tanya said: “The tea has been spilled,” while Shaq interjected: “The tea has been spilled already!”

“We did a very, very good interview just now. Very interesting.”

Tanya admitted: “If you guys wanna know the tea, you’re gonna know the tea!”

Shaq added: “We’ve done a podcast already. Literally did a podcast.”

Tanya revealed: “And that’s the only one we’re doing!,” as her beau said: “So you better tune into that one.”

The couple did not mention which podcast they would appear on; however, Reality with Will Njobvu and the Saving Grace podcast are two popular shows that boast Love Island guests.