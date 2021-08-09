Love Island final date officially confirmed

The show will wrap up very soon...

The Love Island final date has officially been confirmed.

The show’s narrator Iain Stirling shared the news during Sunday night’s episode of the show during a scene with Mary Bedford and Dale Mehmet.

The Scottish comedian said: “Mary wants to take things slowly with Dale. Mary, you’ve got all the time in the world. And by all the time in the world, I do Monday the 23rd of August. After which, you’re out on your ear.”

The news means the show will officially wrap up exactly two weeks from today.

On tonight’s show, two Islanders will be dumped from the villa, after the result of the public vote was revealed.

Viewers were asked to vote for their favourite contestants – with Kaz, Abigail, Mary, Tyler, Dale and Jake receiving the fewest votes.

Their fellow Islanders must now decide which two boys and which two girls they want to save, and the two not chosen will be dumped from the show.

After the dumping, two new bombshells will enter the villa – medical student Priya and footballer Aaron.

Will they turn heads before the show’s finale?

Love Island continues tonight on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player at 9pm.