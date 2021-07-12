Love Island final date ‘confirmed’ by former contestant

The new season kicked off on June 28

Laura Anderson appears to have “confirmed” the Love Island final date.

The Scottish native was on season four of the hit dating show, and took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to reshare a post by @loveisland.secretbits.

The post read: “Final confirmed. Monday 23rd August 2021.”

Goss.ie have contacted a rep for ITV for comment. ITV have not yet announced the final date.

On tonight’s show, one girl will be dumped from the show after the second recoupling of the season.

In a first look at tonight’s episode, Teddy stands at the firepit and says: “I would like to couple up with this girl because from the moment I met her my mind was completely blown.”

“Her confidence. Every time I speak to her, I feel as if she has blown me away and kept me on my toes and that is super important to me.”

The bombshell arrival went on speed dates with Sharon, Faye, Rachel and Kaz during Sunday night’s episode.

Sharon is currently coupled up with Aaron, and Faye is coupled up with Liam – but he has been growing close to new girl Millie,

Rachel was coupled up with Brad, but he has been showing interest in Lucinda, and Kaz was coupled up with Toby – who has been spending time with Toby.

Love Island continues on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player at 9pm tonight.