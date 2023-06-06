Love Island filming halted after contestant requires ‘medical attention’

Filming for the new series of Love Island was briefly halted over the weekend, after a contestant fell ill just hours after entering the villa.

According to The Sun, Catherine Agbaje, who hails from Dublin, was seen by medics while filming for the first episode on Saturday.

A source said: “Catherine started to feel ill during filming and she was seen by the villa’s medical team.”

“Her welfare was the priority and filming with the other islanders and Maya was stopped until she was feeling better.”

“It seemed the heat, nerves and not eating enough was the cause of her turn and she returned to filming not long after.”

The 22-year-old was paired with Andre Furtado in the first episode, which saw five girls and five boys enter the villa.

However, the episode ended on a cliffhanger as a new bombshell named Zachariah walked in.

With just 24 hours to choose, Zachariah must pick a girl he’d like to couple up with – leaving one boy single and at risk of being dumped from the Island.

Love Island airs tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media.