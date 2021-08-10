Love Island: Faye finally apologises to Teddy after explosive argument

Faye Winter will finally apologise to Teddy Soares on tonight’s episode of Love Island.

The 26-year-old received major backlash online after Friday night’s show, which saw her erupt at Teddy over a video of him in Casa Amor.

In the clip, played during the Mad Movies Challenge, Teddy told Clarisse Juliette that he was “sexually attracted” to her.

Faye shouted at Teddy in front of their fellow Islanders after watching the clip, calling him a “two-faced p****” and telling him to “f*** off”.

Viewers were outraged by the scenes, with many reporting Faye’s behaviour to broadcasting watchdog Ofcom.

On tonight’s show, Faye tells the girls: “There would be no point in me staying here if it wasn’t for Teddy. Although I lost my head and I went about it completely the wrong way, I wouldn’t have been myself if I didn’t do that.”

“I’ve obviously thought about it hard for the last couple of days and I do want to be sorry and I do want to make it work with him. I’ve now got to grovel myself, which is fine because I know what I want. Being a girlfriend now doesn’t sound so scary.”

Millie Court says: “All you can say to Teddy is a genuine apology for that. But he needs to apologise, too.”

Faye admits: “If anything, it’s made me realise what I want. Yesterday, if he’d stood there and gone home I’d have been like, ‘It’s OK because I’m off too.'”

“I have been horrible and I need to apologise to Teddy for being a brat. Which doesn’t come lightly. I don’t apologise to anyone.”

In the Beach Hut, Faye says: “At the end of the day, I am sorry. I never think about ‘future Faye’. Actually, I sabotage her every day just by being a knob.”

“I need to apologise for the way I spoke to him the night that I lost my head. It’s kind of make or break isn’t it, for me and Teddy now. I need to have a normal, adult should I say, quiet, shall I also say, conversation with him.”

Speaking to Millie, Faye admits she’s nervous about apologising, saying: “I know that I done wrong. Ultimately I know that I can’t react to situations like that and that’s not nice for anyone to see.”

Meanwhile, Teddy tells Toby Aromolaran he won’t be able to move past the argument unless Faye apologises.

He says: “It will be interesting to see if she does pull me tonight; it could be make or break. If she doesn’t apologise… I cannot move past it.”

Faye then pulls Teddy for a chat at the firepit, but will they be able to move on from their fight?

Find out on Love Island tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.