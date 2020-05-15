Love Island fans want Maura Higgins and Chris Taylor to be a couple – after she shares cosy snap

The pair starred on the reality show together - but coupled up with different people

Love Island fans want Maura Higgins and Chris Taylor to be a...

Love Island fans are eager for Maura Higgins and Chris Taylor to become a couple – after she posted a cosy snap of them together.

The pair both starred on the fifth season of the popular dating show, but their relationship has always been platonic.

Taking to Instagram last night, Maura shared a throwback photo of her and Chris on a night out together.

“We’re going LIVE this Saturday to sing our very own lockdown songs 🙈 8 pm,” she captioned the post.

Maura and Chris will also be joined by fellow Love Island stars Michael Griffiths and Jordan Hames.

Fans flooded the comment section and urged Maura and Chris to get together.

“These 2 would actually make a great couple I know you were friends couple on love island last year but the chemistry is unreal give it a go maybe,” one fan wrote.

“I know you’re just friends but I’ve always shipped you two 💘,” another added.

The news comes after Maura posted a hilarious TikTok video of her and Chris taking part in the viral ‘Flip The Switch’ challenge last month.

View this post on Instagram You can still have fun whilst self-isolating🐰 @christophertaylorofficial @annsummers A post shared by MAURA HIGGINS (@maurahiggins) on Apr 7, 2020 at 12:17pm PDT

The Irish beauty coupled up with Curtis Pritchard on Love Island, and the pair dated for a few months – before splitting in early March.

Meanwhile Chris was in a brief coupling with Harley Brash, however, their relationship didn’t last outside of the Love Island villa.

On this week’s episode of #GossChats, Goss.ie Founder Ali Ryan chats to TV presenter and fashion guru Darren Kennedy about anxiety during lockdown, how to stay positive, his two new shows and styling yourself in isolation.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.