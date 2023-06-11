Ad
HomeTop Story

Latest Posts

Love Island fans turn on THIS contestant after the latest episode of the show

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

Love Island fans have turned on Molly Marsh, after the latest episode of the show.

On Sunday night, Zachariah pulled the blonde beauty for a chat, where he confessed his feelings for her.

The basketball player, who is coupled up with Catherine, said: “I feel like I needed to say something right now, I’m definitely just trying to put myself out there right now, I’m definitely thinking about you.”

From Lifted Entertainment

Molly, who is coupled up with Mitchel, admitted she was glad Zachariah was honest about his feelings – and hinted that she felt the same.

After Zachariah kissed Molly in a challenge, leaving Catherine shocked, Molly revealed to the girls that she is very attracted to him.

Meanwhile, Catherine, Jess and Whitney discussed Molly’s reaction to the kiss, revealing they think she is “loving” the attention – with Jess reminding the girls that Molly is a “theatre actress”.

From Lifted Entertainment

Fans took to Twitter to slam Molly for being “a bit of a snake” and for not telling Catherine that she secretly had feelings for Zachariah.

One tweeted: “Molly is a bit of a snake, she lacks the common decency to let the girls know she wants to know their man yikes.”

Another wrote: “I HATEEE how Molly doesn’t even let Catherine know about these convos with Zach. No girl code or anything smh.”

Check out more reactions below:

Ad
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
129.4k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
129.4k Followers
Follow

Contact us