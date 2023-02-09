Love Island fans threaten to QUIT watching the show after ‘predicting’ the result of the next dumping

Love Island fans are threatening to quit watching the show, after “predicting” the result of the next dumping.

On Wednesday night, the Islanders received a text telling them to gather around the firepit immediately.

They were then told that there will be another recoupling, and that the girl who is not chosen will be dumped from the villa immediately.

Viewers are convinced that Tanyel will be sent home on tonight’s show, and they are not happy about it.

The 26-year-old is currently in a friendship couple with Ron, but has been getting to know Jordan in recent days.

However, Shaq told Jordan that Tanyel doesn’t really like him during Wednesday night’s show, so fans think Jordan will pick Ellie in the recoupling instead.

One fan tweeted: “If Tanyel leaves this show, I’m out for the rest of this season. Will is not enough to keep me tuned in and Olivia is making me angry. Ekin-Su did not save this show just for there to be such a dead season.”

Another wrote: “if tanyel gets dumped , this show won’t be worth watching.”

A third penned: “If tanyel goes home that’s the end of love island for me.”

If Tanyel leaves this show, I’m out for the rest of this season. Will is not enough to keep me tuned in and Olivia is making me angry. Ekin-Su did not save this show just for there to be such a dead season #LoveIsland — Lou Ren (@loueeren) February 8, 2023

if tanyel gets dumped , this show won’t be worth watching #loveIsland — Kelsey lya 🦋 (@Kweenkekee) February 9, 2023

If tanyel goes home that’s the end of love island for me #loveIsland #LoveIslandUK pic.twitter.com/2T2M8hVvSK — ibeyourmate (@akinoso_akino9) February 8, 2023

Didn’t even watch tonight episode but if tanyel goes home I won’t be watching.. #loveisland pic.twitter.com/nWQtI8kG3Q — addie🍒 (@adahadzic03) February 9, 2023

If tanyel goes home winter love island has come to an end . This is the worst series is history #loveisland #winterloveisland #tanyel — Hannah (@Hannah12717066) February 9, 2023

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

