Love Island fans threaten to boycott the show as they predict the result of the next dumping

Love Island fans are threatening to boycott the show, after predicting the result of the next dumping.
At the end of Tuesday night’s episode, the Islanders were told that there will be another recoupling.
The boys will choose which girls they want to couple up with, and the girl who is not chosen will be booted off the show.
Fans are fearing that popular contestants Zara or Tanyel will be dumped from the show, as their relationships with Tom and Kai ended earlier this week.
One viewer tweeted: “Ok! If Zara and Tanyel go home, I will be rioting.”
Another wrote: “If Tanyel or Zara are dumped I’m done, this series will be over.”
NOOOO. Tanyel and Zara are in danger. Not my queens #loveisland #LoveIslandUK pic.twitter.com/SoMkEEzJ3c
— Fuck (@loveislandxz) January 31, 2023
Zara or Tanyel are going home and that pisses me tf off- why do the boys always get the advantage???? What a fucking piss take. Im acc livid #loveisland
— This is a Viola Davis Stan Acct (@_HeyItsHildaaaa) January 31, 2023
Ok! If Zara and Tanyel go home, I will be rioting #loveisland
— Rami Mohamed (@TheRamiMohamed) January 31, 2023
zara or tanyel will probably end up leaving and i’m not here for it #loveisland pic.twitter.com/G9xgprZiix
— … (@user672145) January 31, 2023
Me if Zara or tanyel get dumped #Loveisland #TALKSWITHASH pic.twitter.com/EYOtbulSHQ
— kia2727 (@iwishauwould) January 31, 2023
oh lawd zara and tanyel are in trouble, a damn shame #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/XYc45uCVbx
— j (@jrdontcare) January 31, 2023
if zara or tanyel get dumped im throwing hands… #LoveIslandUK #loveisland pic.twitter.com/VMmGmIASW5
— 🔅 (@core6x) January 31, 2023
If Tanyel or Zara are dumped I’m done, this series will be over #LoveIsland
— Ashley (@msashleybailey) January 31, 2023
if zara or tanyel go this seasons done for me #loveisland
— bo (@hearttbo) January 31, 2023
