Love Island fans think they’ve worked out the REAL reason Luca and Dami apologised to Tasha.

The 23-year-old, who recently asked Andrew to be her boyfriend, was also targeted by Luca and Dami during Monday night’s Suck and Blow challenge.

Luca chose Tasha as the Islander who he believes is “riding someone’s coattails,” while Dami accused her of “walking over” Andrew.

Luca and Dami said sorry to Tasha on Tuesday night, however, many fans believe their apologies were insincere.

Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby re-shared James Jordan’s tweet, which read: “Seems to me the 2 boys have been told to apologise to Andrew and Tasha.”

She wrote: “Second that! Done reality tv for 12 years and witnessed many a producer have to step in and basically tell some1 what they should the NEED to say or do to avoid even more negative backlash from the public. I was more disappointed it was so obvious that it didn’t seem genuine 😭.”

Second that! Done reality tv for 12 years and witnessed many a producer have to step in and basically tell some1 what they should the NEED to say or do to avoid even more negative backlash from the public. I was more disappointed it was so obvious that it didn’t seem genuine 😭 https://t.co/h2S1tu1oD8 — Charlotte Crosby (@Charlottegshore) July 19, 2022

A host of Charlotte’s fans agreed with her theory.

One Twitter user wrote: “Yeah I think so too, neither of them seemed very sincere,” as another agreed, “100% they were told to, they definitely wouldn’t have done it otherwise.”

Charlotte also tweeted: “Tasha deserves some REAL apologies.”

The Geordie Shore star previously re-shared a statement from Tasha’s dad addressing her sensitivity on the show, and said: “I really like Tasha! And think she’s getting a hard time for absolutely no reason! She’s just a sweet and sensitive and lovely girl! More people need to see this from her dad!”

I really like Tasha! And think she’s getting a hard time for absolutely no reason! Shes just a sweet and sensitive and lovely girl! More people need to see this from her dad! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 #Teamtasha ❤️ https://t.co/Z3ITvwulYF — Charlotte Crosby (@Charlottegshore) July 19, 2022

Tasha’s dad Tarek wrote: “Firstly, I have always encouraged Tasha to do what she thinks is impossible. I would never restrict her from achieving her desires from life.”

“Part of a dad’s job is to guide but not drive their kid’s ships. This mentality has got her to where she is today. Despite the negativity she was successful before she went in, and she will be successful when she comes out.”

“We talked about the possible negativity, and if you think you are prepared for it, you are not. Negativity is not what we do in this family, so it is a bit of a shock but more so is the ableist comments like last night when someone described her as a ‘deaf w***e.'”

“Tash wanted to do it to represent and show deaf kids, teens and adults that they have nothing to fear by embracing their deafness or hearing aids. It’s why hers is bright white! It’s also why she is the ONLY Love Island contestant ever to publicly say she will donate half of any winnings to the deaf children’s charity.”

“A positive story that’s been left behind as news does. This was publicised the first few days of her going in the villa. I applaud her and we will deal with the negativity. She lets nothing stop her.”

“It’s mental draining for her trying to compute what’s been said, lip-reading people, who’s lips aren’t facing her or whose mouths are covered with bottles, who said what when many are talking,” Tarek continued.

“Staying involved in conversation when you can only hear robotic sounds in only one of your ears is mentally draining. This leads to tiredness and sometimes tears. It’s a pressured environment for all but she has an extra pressure no one seems to recognised apart from anyone who is deaf or hard of hearing.”

“Thank you to everyone who’s posted on this page with positive messages. Truly from the bottom of Tasha’s and our hearts.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Couple up this summer with NOW, the home of brilliant entertainment!

NOW is the official sponsor of Love Island 2022 on Virgin Media Two.