Love Island fans think they’ve figured out the REAL reason behind Nathalia and Ekin-Su’s row

Nathalia Campos entered the villa as a bombshell alongside Jamie Allen, Lacey Edwards and Reece Ford on Wednesday.

The Brazil native was shown around the villa by Davide Sanclimenti and enjoyed a chat with him on the terrace.

The next day, she chose to bring Adam Collard on a date, however, he returned to ask his flame Paige Thorne if they could be exclusive.

On Friday night, Adam pulled Nathalia aside and told her of their exclusivity, and said he was entirely closed off.

As soon as he walked away, Davide ran to pull the Brazilian for a chat and tell her he was also closed off because he and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu were also exclusive.

Love Island fans frenzied on Twitter as they theorised that Nathalia’s double pie potentially sparked her row with Ekin-Su.

One Twitter user wrote,nathalia cant handle the fact she got friend zoned twice, her ego can’t handle it & so now she’s trying to blame ekin to make herself feel better,” as a second wrote, “Now this drama Nathalia tried to pull with Ekin is making sense.”

nathalia cant handle the fact she got friend zoned twice, her ego can’t handle it & so now she’s trying to blame ekin to make herself feel better. #LoveIsland — h (@h49745843) July 22, 2022

Nathalia cannot be mad at ekin cause Davide has no interest in her AHAHA WHAT A FOOL #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/OMoUxnUe8y — ahahashush (@taibahkhan06) July 22, 2022

You can tell Nathalia wants a problem with Ekin from how she was when Davide asked to speak to her again — Wray’s Niece🇯🇲 (@AnoushkaReeves) July 22, 2022

nathalia getting friendzoned twice in one night that’s so tough that was me you would never hear from me again #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/A3tE5PSgzp — ekin su apologist (@afuturem1lf) July 22, 2022

Now this drama Nathalia tried to pull with Ekin is making sense. She said she ain’t fading into the background like Jazmine. 😭😭😭 #LoveIsland — Petra Hitchens (@Fleimkepa) July 22, 2022

Right so this is why Nathalia has a problem with Ekin-su. She thinks Ekin sent Davide over to her 🙄🙄 #loveisland — Tired. (@thtsimaginative) July 22, 2022

Nathalia got rejected twice and now she’s taking it out on Ekin Su 💀 #loveisland pic.twitter.com/FHc3ab68Fk — des(s) antonia🇳🇬 (@saiIormood) July 22, 2022

Nathalia got rejected TWICE so now she wants to scrap ekin #loveisland pic.twitter.com/jspUihrlmg — ekin’s #1 fan 💗 (@ekinsulover22) July 22, 2022

Nathalia is angry at Ekin Su bc Davide rejected her??? #LoveIsland — N ² (@Nxrooze) July 22, 2022

