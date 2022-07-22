Ad
Love Island fans think they’ve figured out the REAL reason behind Nathalia and Ekin-Su’s row

Nathalia Campos entered the villa as a bombshell alongside Jamie Allen, Lacey Edwards and Reece Ford on Wednesday.

The Brazil native was shown around the villa by Davide Sanclimenti and enjoyed a chat with him on the terrace.

The next day, she chose to bring Adam Collard on a date, however, he returned to ask his flame Paige Thorne if they could be exclusive.

On Friday night, Adam pulled Nathalia aside and told her of their exclusivity, and said he was entirely closed off.

As soon as he walked away, Davide ran to pull the Brazilian for a chat and tell her he was also closed off because he and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu were also exclusive.

Love Island fans frenzied on Twitter as they theorised that Nathalia’s double pie potentially sparked her row with Ekin-Su.

One Twitter user wrote,nathalia cant handle the fact she got friend zoned twice, her ego can’t handle it & so now she’s trying to blame ekin to make herself feel better,” as a second wrote, “Now this drama Nathalia tried to pull with Ekin is making sense.”

