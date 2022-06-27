Love Island fans think Luca is ‘obsessed’ with Gemma because he knows who her dad is

Love Island fans are convinced they know why Luca is “obsessed” with Gemma because he knows who her dad is.

During Sunday night’s episode of Aftersun, dumped contestant Ikenna revealed he and the other Islanders have known football legend Michael Owen is Gemma’s father since week one.

Since then, viewers have been speculating that the reason Luca is so into the 19-year-old is because he knows about her famous dad.

One fan tweeted: “Ikenna just confirmed all the boys found out who Gemma’s dad is on the second or third day – weirdly, around the same time that luca was suddenly into Gemma.”

Another wrote: “As long as Michael Owen is Gemma’s Dad, Luca ain’t going anywhere.”

A third penned: “Luca knowing who Gemma’s dad is has changed everything for me. He wants to meet her dad and get a selfie.”

Gemma babe, Luca knows who your dad is he ain’t going nowhere #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/k6zXaTZdv7 — tferry472 (@tferry472) June 27, 2022

Luca realising he’ll lose connection with gemma’s dad if he loses gemma #loveisland pic.twitter.com/M6lEKDtPEK — Jamie (@jc998877) June 27, 2022

If someone better than gemma came in luca wouldn’t go for them because their dad isnt michael owen 😭 #loveisland pic.twitter.com/se7CHWUF0I — 🙂 (@onlinegirl0110) June 27, 2022

the fact that luca knows who gemma’s dad is makes a LOT of sense #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/XcEKTIz18E — s (@seun44709997) June 27, 2022

Ikenna just confirmed all the boys found out who Gemma’s dad is on the second or third day – weirdly, around the same time that luca was suddenly into Gemma #LoveIsland — Hayley Minn (@hayleyminn) June 26, 2022

Luca on day three after finding out Gemma’s dad is Michael Owen #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/289MZMXGir — Lil (@slaterscandal) June 27, 2022

No wonder Luca is so obsessed bfjdndnd he knows who her dad is #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/Z83o4m3iiL — raisa💨 (@ricepopsss) June 26, 2022

Luca knowing who Gemma’s dad is has changed everything for me. He wants to meet her dad and get a selfie #LoveIsland — Feven – ፈቨን (@MissFeven) June 27, 2022

Luca is just worried his brunch with Gemma’s dad is in jeopardy #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/K103BIjBBL — lonelyblackie (@lonelyblackie1) June 27, 2022

Gemma babe, Luca knows who your dad is he ain’t going nowhere #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/k6zXaTZdv7 — tferry472 (@tferry472) June 27, 2022

Luca and Gemma had a fall out during Monday night’s show, after Luca found out Gemma told other Islanders she would be “open” to getting to know another boy if he came in.

Couple up this summer with NOW, the home of brilliant entertainment!

NOW is the official sponsor of Love Island 2022 on Virgin Media Two.