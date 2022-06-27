Ad
HomeReality TV

Latest Posts

Love Island fans think Luca is ‘obsessed’ with Gemma because he knows who her dad is

From Lifted Entertainment
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

Love Island fans are convinced they know why Luca is “obsessed” with Gemma because he knows who her dad is.

During Sunday night’s episode of Aftersun, dumped contestant Ikenna revealed he and the other Islanders have known football legend Michael Owen is Gemma’s father since week one.

Since then, viewers have been speculating that the reason Luca is so into the 19-year-old is because he knows about her famous dad.

One fan tweeted: “Ikenna just confirmed all the boys found out who Gemma’s dad is on the second or third day – weirdly, around the same time that luca was suddenly into Gemma.”

Another wrote: “As long as Michael Owen is Gemma’s Dad, Luca ain’t going anywhere.”

A third penned: “Luca knowing who Gemma’s dad is has changed everything for me. He wants to meet her dad and get a selfie.”

Luca and Gemma had a fall out during Monday night’s show, after Luca found out Gemma told other Islanders she would be “open” to getting to know another boy if he came in.

Couple up this summer with NOW, the home of brilliant entertainment!

NOW is the official sponsor of Love Island 2022 on Virgin Media Two.

Ad
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

Contact us