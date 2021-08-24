Love Island fans spot Lillie’s ‘childish’ reaction to Millie and Liam’s win

She did not look happy!

Love Island fans have spotted Lillie Haynes’s “childish” reaction to Millie Court and Liam Reardon’s win.

The Newcastle native joined the popular dating show in the Casa Amor segment, where she struck up a romantic connection with Liam – who was coupled up with Millie in the main villa.

But much to her surprise, Liam returned to the main villa without her, and rekindled his romance with Millie – who was blissfully unaware of his Casa Amor antics.

However, viewers were left shocked when Lillie entered the villa, and exposed Liam’s behaviour in Casa Amor.

Millie was heartbroken over the revelations, and was left questioning whether Liam’s feelings were real at all.

After a brief split, Millie and Liam rekindled their romance, and went on to win the show.

One fan took to TikTok on Monday night to share a video of the moment Lillie discovered Millie and Liam had won the show, and she did NOT look happy.

While everyone around her clapped and cheered, the 22-year-old turned away from the screen and didn’t join in the celebrations.

The TikTok user wrote: “loooool she do be mad or whatever.”

Reacting to the clip on Twitter, one fan wrote: “Find this so childish!”

Another defended Lillie, commenting: “I don’t blame her!”