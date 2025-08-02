Love Island fans SLAM the show for not allowing votes from Ireland – as Irish couple are dumped

Love Island fans have SLAMMED the show for not allowing votes from Ireland after a favourite Irish couple were dumped from the Villa during last night’s episode.

As islanders were enjoying Date Night, Toni received an unexpected text which caused the mood in the Villa to shift significantly.

The American Bombshell read out the text, which read: “Islanders. The public have been voting for the most compatible couple.”

She continued: “The couple with the fewest votes and therefore dumped from the island tonight is… Megan and Conor.”

Irish fans wasted no time taking to social media, with one person writing on Instagram: “Tbh Irish people can’t vote which is ridiculous these are both Irish people like change the voting system.”

Another added, “Knew it Us Irish can’t vote joke it is 🇮🇪.”

A third penned: “Sure no English is going to vote for the Irish no matter how compatible they are but see how they get on on the outside!!!!”

“Shame that Irish people can’t vote as they were winners in my opinion🥲.”

Influencer Lauren Whelan has also called out Love Island for not letting Irish viewers vote..

Taking to her Instagram story, the influencer penned: “The Irish contestants on @loveisland carry the show every year it’s time you let Irish people vote.”

Over a selfie of her lying in the shade, she expressed her thoughts of this being “typical UK excluding Ireland smh.”

The 23-year-old also added that Megan and Conor “would’ve been in the final if we could vote” and branded them as “my winners.”

Following his exit from the Villa, Conor revealed that Megan was “the only person in the UK” that could have made him stay on Love Island.

The Limerick native is “overriding” with happiness to be going home, as he went into the Villa to find someone he could be “in a relationship with” and to make “lifelong friends.”

He added: “To grow as a person, and I feel like I have done all the three. I did almost the whole ride and did everything I wanted to do so I have no complaints and I think it was my time to go.”

On the outside, he’s satisfied he found Megan as “you come in looking to find someone and I have found something really good. I didn’t think it would be a possibility to see out the journey with her.”

“It was a huge surprise when I saw her at first. I had had the craziest 24 hours that day – I woke up in the morning happy with Shakira and then suddenly come the end of the day we broke things up and I was almost thinking about leaving because I didn’t think anyone would come in for me to build a connection with.”

“Megan was the only person in the UK that could have been sitting there who would have made me stay.”

“I always knew her time was cut too short and when she was away I always spoke about her. She was always in the conversation and I was always hoping it might happen.”