Love Island fans share their predictions for the Casa Amor recoupling

It's set to be another dramatic episode

Jodie McCormack
During Thursday’s episode of Love Island, host Laura Whitmore kicked off the dramatic Casa Amor recoupling.

The boys and girls have been living in separate villas for the past week, while getting to know all new Islanders.

One girl has already been left heartbroken as Toby returned from Casa Amor with new girl Mary Bedford, leaving his partner Abigail standing alone at the fire pit.

From Lifted Entertainment
Fans are predicting much more heartbreak in tonight’s episode, as they’ve been sharing their guesses on Twitter about who will recouple with who.

Despite Liam sharing a bed and kissing new girl Lillie in Casa Amor, fans believe he will return to the villa single to reunite with Millie.

However, viewers have been comparing Liam to 2019 contestant Curtis Pritchard, who returned to the villa single but later revealed to his partner Amy Hart that he had been unfaithful in Casa Amor.

Fans are also predicting that Faye will recouple with new boy Sam, and Teddy will enter the villa alone.

Faye decided to get to know the new boys after a postcard from Casa Amor showed Teddy kissing one of the new girls.

Fans later slammed the unfair postcard online, as the kiss was actually part of a game – which wasn’t made clear.

Viewers are also predicting that if Faye recouples, Teddy may “crack on” with Clarisse instead.

Meanwhile, Tyler is expected to return the main villa with new girl Clarisse, and Kaz is sure to recouple with new boy Matt.

Kaz got close to Matt after the Casa Amor postcard showed Tyler kissing Clarisse in bed.

And despite doubts at the beginning of Casa Amor, Jake has stayed loyal to Liberty – and fans are certain they’ll be reunited during tonight’s episode.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player. 

