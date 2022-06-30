Love Island fans share their predictions ahead of Casa Amor returning

Ad
It’s official: Casa Amor is returning to Love Island on Friday night, and fans can’t contain their excitement.

The iconic flashing neon sign played at the end of tonight’s episode, signalling fans will soon see the famous second villa on our screens.

For the fifth time in the show’s history, the girls and boys will be split into separate villas to complete the ultimate loyalty test.

The boys will be joined by a group of stunning girls, and some hunky new guys will join the girls – all hoping to turn the Islanders heads.

But what will it mean for the couples in the villa? And which Islanders will stray from their current partners?

Fans are already sharing their predictions online, and some have some very interesting takes…

Love Island continues on Friday night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

