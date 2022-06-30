Love Island fans share their predictions ahead of Casa Amor returning

It’s official: Casa Amor is returning to Love Island on Friday night, and fans can’t contain their excitement.

The iconic flashing neon sign played at the end of tonight’s episode, signalling fans will soon see the famous second villa on our screens.

For the fifth time in the show’s history, the girls and boys will be split into separate villas to complete the ultimate loyalty test.

The boys will be joined by a group of stunning girls, and some hunky new guys will join the girls – all hoping to turn the Islanders heads.

But what will it mean for the couples in the villa? And which Islanders will stray from their current partners?

Fans are already sharing their predictions online, and some have some very interesting takes…

My predictions for Casa Amor…

-Davide will re-couple, but Ekin won’t bc she will want to prove shes loyal. Davide will see she’s serious & will get back with her.

– Tasha & Gemmas heads will turn.

– Jacques will break Paiges heart

– Dami & Indiyah Will stay loyal#LoveIsland — Modern Day Witch ☯️🌌🌙✨ (@witchthetea) June 30, 2022

Love island Casa amor predictions:

Gemmas head will turn

Tashas head will turn

Dami and indiyah will stay strong

Davide head will turn (revenge)

Jay gonna find someone#LoveIsland #casaamor — deen over dunya☪️ (@funtxk) June 30, 2022

prediction for casa amor:

– jacquees head is turning

– dami is going to entertain other girls but come back single

– ekin su going to stay loyal

– tasha head is definitely turning

– gemma’s head is turning #LoveIsland — josepha (@josephaatumba) June 30, 2022

Casa amor predictions:

– Tasha will recouple

– Jacques will recouple

– Gemma might recouple

– Davide might recouple because he thinks Ekin-Su won’t stay loyal, but then he will regret it and they will get back together again and win #LoveIsland — a🧚🏽‍♀️ (@quierocomerfuet) June 30, 2022

Casa amor predictions

– Dami and Indiyha no turning heads

– Tasha turns head but not Andrew

– Gemma maybe and Luca won’t

– Jacks will turn head and Paige wont

– Ekin maybe and Davide yeah but will go back with Ekin #LoveIsland — LITW (@LITW77259487) June 30, 2022

Love Island continues on Friday night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

