Love Island fans rejoice as Will heads out on his first date

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Farmer Will headed out on his first date on tonight’s episode of Love Island.

The 23-year-old has been unlucky in love in the villa so far, but his luck has started to change ever since the arrival of Australian bombshell Jessie.

During Monday night’s show, Jessie was asked to pick to boys she wanted to go out on a date with, and she chose Tom and Will.

Speaking to the girls after the dates, Jessie admitted she had a particularly good time with Will, and fans of the show are delighted for him.

One viewer tweeted: “YESS WILL FINALLY he has someone for him!!b i used to pray for time like this.”

Another wrote: “Jessie taking WILL omgomgomg fall in love with this farm man please.”

Love Island continues tomorrow night at 9pm on ITV and Virgin Media Two.

