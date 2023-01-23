Love Island fans rejoice as Will heads out on his first date

Farmer Will headed out on his first date on tonight’s episode of Love Island.

The 23-year-old has been unlucky in love in the villa so far, but his luck has started to change ever since the arrival of Australian bombshell Jessie.

During Monday night’s show, Jessie was asked to pick to boys she wanted to go out on a date with, and she chose Tom and Will.

Speaking to the girls after the dates, Jessie admitted she had a particularly good time with Will, and fans of the show are delighted for him.

One viewer tweeted: “YESS WILL FINALLY he has someone for him!!b i used to pray for time like this.”

Another wrote: “Jessie taking WILL omgomgomg fall in love with this farm man please.”

IM SO EXCITED FIR WILL I LOVE HIM #loveisland pic.twitter.com/6YdYEANsiQ — N (@nuu3ya) January 23, 2023

Please god let Jessie and Will get together so I finally have a couple to root for #loveisland pic.twitter.com/kA07ZGesok — dustybun (@grillzz8) January 23, 2023

WILL IS GOING ON A DATEEEEE AND HE WAS PICKED FIRST #LOVEISLAND #LoveIslandUK pic.twitter.com/kPLXK6Z3O8 — nunya (@3xathreat) January 23, 2023

Everyone when Will was picked for the date: #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/hn7OvXwPLG — TGK (@TGK24020678) January 23, 2023

YESS WILL FINALLY he has someone for him!!b i used to pray for time like this 🥲 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/e6WnG1VdAL — Baehisn (@baehisn) January 23, 2023

will and jessie’s date consisting of them laughing and talking about the other islanders?? pls they’re a power couple already #LoveIslandUK #loveisland pic.twitter.com/jGqy1V9ROR — yee yee (@yEeyEe006) January 23, 2023

Jessie taking WILL omgomgomg fall in love with this farm man please #loveisland pic.twitter.com/frY6PsnOs9 — Geerte (@digitalmausi) January 23, 2023

watching the date with will like a proud mum #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/kdA0ZR3I6i — 𝖑𝖊𝖝 (@llexcook) January 23, 2023

The whole of the uk watching will getting picked to go on the date #loveisland pic.twitter.com/8zqM3TRCGX — P3 (@PATT3N_) January 23, 2023

Will has a date… I REPEAT! WILL HAS A DATE!!!!#loveisland pic.twitter.com/ahtnnSITpf — emma (@itsemmandlovu) January 23, 2023

everyone in the uk hyping up will for this date #loveisland pic.twitter.com/ow9KixwiqD — lina (@symprick) January 23, 2023

Love Island continues tomorrow night at 9pm on ITV and Virgin Media Two.

