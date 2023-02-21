Love Island fans rejoice as Movie Night return date is finally revealed

It’s official: Movie Night will return to Love Island on Wednesday night.

The popular show segment sees the boys and girls split up into teams and take part in a quiz.

Each time a team wins a round, they get to choose which movie clip they want to watch, and the films often expose the antics of their fellow Islanders.

The challenge always causes serious drama in the villa, as the contestants find out what their co-stars have been saying and doing behind their backs.

Fans have been calling for the return of Movie Night for days now, as they are hoping Ron and Olivia’s “true colours” will be show in the clips.

At the end of Tuesday night’s episode, it was confirmed that this year’s Movie Night will take place on Wednesday night, and it’s safe to say people are very excited to tune in.

Check out some of their reactions below:

The villa is so fragile right now I think movie night might actually break them #loveisland pic.twitter.com/M5asBH61PE — Ella_loveisland (@faithfull_ella) February 21, 2023

Shaq and all the girls at movie night tomorrow #loveisland pic.twitter.com/5VzMNxY2QG — Dami Hope (@Dami__Hope) February 21, 2023

Love Island continues on Wednesday night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

