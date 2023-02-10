Ad
Love Island fans rejoice as Casa Amor returns

Casa Amor is set to return to our TV screens on Sunday night.

Ellie Spence and Jordan Odofin became the latest contestants to be dumped from the villa on tonight’s episode.

Now that there are six boys and six girls remaining in the villa, it’s time for the return of the infamous stint.

 

Casa Amor sees the boys and the girls separated into two villas in the ultimate test of love and loyalty.

One Twitter user wrote: “I’m so ready for Casa Amor,” while a second wrote: “Casa Amor couldnt have come at a good time. Everyone’s situation, except will/jessie, is a calamity. 😭.”

A third said: “Ah good old casa amor now time for the real trash telly to begin.”

Love Island continues on Sunday night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

