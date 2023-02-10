Love Island fans rejoice as Casa Amor returns

Casa Amor is set to return to our TV screens on Sunday night.

Ellie Spence and Jordan Odofin became the latest contestants to be dumped from the villa on tonight’s episode.

Now that there are six boys and six girls remaining in the villa, it’s time for the return of the infamous stint.

Casa Amor sees the boys and the girls separated into two villas in the ultimate test of love and loyalty.

One Twitter user wrote: “I’m so ready for Casa Amor,” while a second wrote: “Casa Amor couldnt have come at a good time. Everyone’s situation, except will/jessie, is a calamity. 😭.”

A third said: “Ah good old casa amor now time for the real trash telly to begin.”

Love island staying toxic keeping me hooked with casa amor beginning Sunday, let’s hope for some new drama, send zara back in 😏 #loveisland pic.twitter.com/AHdpnzmxzE — Melanie (@Mellie___4793) February 10, 2023

producers need to bring all the blonde girls they can find in the country to casa amor, give Ron all the options he needs😂 #loveisland — FunkyFunky (@kitox2k1) February 10, 2023

ITS CASA FUCKING AMOR LADS SHITS ABOUT TO HIT THE FAN #LoveIsland — rolfie 🫶🏼 (@ellieerolfe) February 10, 2023

I’m so ready for casa amor #loveisland — ellieelday (@EllieElday) February 10, 2023

Love Island continues on Sunday night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

