Love Island fans react to the first dumping of the series

Monday night’s episode of Love Island saw the first dumping of the 2022 series.

As both Paige and Afia were single, they were asked to stand in front of the couples at the fire pit – and new boy Jacques was asked which girl he wanted to couple up with.

The rugby player chose to save Paige, meaning Afia was the first Islander to be dumped from the villa.

Although Love Island fans are sad that Afia didn’t get as much air time as she deserved, there is an overwhelming sense of relief that Paige is still in the villa.

One fan tweeted: “So glad Paige stayed I would of broke my tv,” whilst another wrote: “thank goodness Paige is staying.”

A third said: “I’m glad Paige staying but I feel sad for Afia. She deserves love too man.”

I’m glad Paige staying but I feel sad for Afia. She deserves Love too man #LoveIsland

— baby kingston aunty 💙 (@Melly__Mel15) June 13, 2022

However, fans aren’t so keen that the paramedic is now coupled up with Gemma’s ex Jacques.

“Being happy that Paige is saved but she’s with Jacques,” wrote one fan, whilst another weighed in: “I swear if Jacques makes this girl even think of being upset I will enter the villa and f**k s**t up by myself! On another note…YAYY.”

“He has good personality and friendly deffo got good vibes but he’s a player and Paige deserves a better boy than him,” another fan said about Jacques.

On Tuesday night, two new boys will enter the villa – Remi and Jay.

And fans are already excited by the prospect of a romance blossoming between Paige and one of the new bombshells.

One Twitter user wrote: “Me waiting for the new boys to come in to treat Paige like a queen x,” whilst another said: “PAIGE I TOLD YOU SOMETHING GOOD IS COMING!! HANG IN THERE.”

PAIGE I TOLD YOU SOMETHING GOOD IS COMING!! HANG IN THERE #loveisland pic.twitter.com/lEJwqypfcv — Sarah Ryan (@sarah_ryanxo) June 13, 2022

Love Island continues tomorrow night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

