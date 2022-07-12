Love Island fans react to Jacques’s heartbreaking departure from the villa

Love Island fans were in bits watching Jacques O’Neill’s heartbreaking departure from the villa tonight.

ITV confirmed earlier today that the rugby player had made the shock decision to leave the villa, after a dramatic few days.

A spokesperson for the dating show said: “Jacques has made the decision to leave the Villa. He will explain his reasons to the Islanders during tonight’s episode. We fully support his decision and look forward to seeing what’s next for Jacques.”

Tonight’s episode showed the lead up to Jacques departure, as well as his emotional goodbye to his partner Paige Thorne and the other Islanders.

At the start of the episode, the boys returned from a day out to discover 2018 contestant Adam Collard had entered the villa.

Jacques soon found out that Adam had his eye on Paige, but drama kicked off after Gemma Owen said Adam had “slagged him off”.

A heated Jacques then stood up from the firepit and pulled Paige for a chat, telling Billy to “f*** off” in the process.

Fuming over Adam’s comment, Jacques said to Paige: “Who the f**k is he? Just another geezer that has been on the show? He’s f**king nothing mate.”

Paige replied: “Alright, well keep that in mind so… you don’t need to rise to it and be like bitey with it. Like what does it actually change? Nothing.”

Jacques said: “You know what I get like, if a boy’s going to chat s*** behind my back, I don’t f**king have it.”

Paige said she didn’t like the way Jacques reacted to the situation, and reminded him that he needed to change his behaviour.

Jacques was clearly rattled over the situation, and appeared upset as he went to bed that night.

The next morning, the 23-year-old told Luca he didn’t feel like he was being himself, and admitted he was struggling.

Sooner after, Jacques pulled Paige for a chat on the terrace, and told her he was going to leave the villa.

The rugby player said he was going to wait for Paige on the outside, and urged her to enjoy the rest of her time on the show.

In emotional scenes, Jacques then told the rest of the Islanders he was leaving, who were shocked by his decision.

Luca Bish, who had grown close to Jacques in the villa, was particularly heartbroken over his exit as he confessed he would have left with him if his partner Gemma Owen wasn’t still in the villa.

Despite Jacques’ behaviour over the past few episodes, particularly during Casa Amor, fans were in bits watching his departure from the villa.

See how viewers reacted below:

one of the worst break ups on love island #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/6RTjd5KuZq — j (@jack43522) July 12, 2022

If Jacques really is an emotional manipulator consider me emotionally manipulated after that ending 😭 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/56UMdAbFUz — sushiroll5 (@sushiroll51) July 12, 2022

Praying for Jaquaes mental health right now, in a world you can be anything be kind #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/4wCnH2W2h0 — Elaii wyn (@xmacleanelai) July 12, 2022

nah he’s done a lot of fucked things but jaques genuinely just seems like he needs some help he’s clearly struggling #loveisland pic.twitter.com/a3Y8C89Otz — natty (@mintlinit) July 12, 2022

someone check on luca, he’s lost the love of his life #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/O9y7EuMcy8 — 444🪬 (@itsafeshia) July 12, 2022

I was barely holding it together until Jacques and Luca started crying, it doesn’t matter whether you liked Jacques or you didn’t, what he is going through has clearly messed up his mental health, I seriously hope Jacques will be okay on the outside❤️🙏🏻 #LoveIsland #LoveIslandUK pic.twitter.com/yagOXfA1oP — Dylan (@RidgyAlloy8018) July 12, 2022

Love Island continues on Wednesday night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

