Love Island fans react to ‘hurricane Ekin’

It all kicked off between Love Island’s Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Jay Younger on Thursday night after he admitted he wanted to get to know Paige Thorne.

Jay commented that his conversation with the actress “couldn’t have gone any better”, as she told him to crack on with the 24-year-old.

However, Ekin-Su gave herself a pep talk in the villa before heading back out to the garden to confront the investment analyst about his “muggy” behaviour.

One viewer tweeted, “Jay thinking ekin took it well… just you wait my boy hurricane ekin is incoming 🤣🤣🤣.”

Love Island fans were in also hysterics when the 27-year-old recycled her former flame Davide Sanclimenti’s iconic Oscars comment on Jay.

One Twitter user said, “Ekin-Su has now given away the Oscar that she won last week,” as another penned, “Leanardo DiCaprio had to wait 19 years for an Oscar and Ekin-Su thinks she can just give one out to Jay after 2 weeks on air??”

Leanardo DiCaprio had to wait 19 years for an Oscar and Ekin-Su thinks she can just give one out to Jay after 2 weeks on air?? — naj (@hijklmnaj) June 23, 2022

Davide *feels betrayed*: “Theyre going to give you an Oscar”

Ekin-su: *feels betrayed* “you deserve an Oscar”

It’s all too familiar #LoveIsland — Erin (@fairyerinn) June 23, 2022

Did Ekin-Su try use Davide’s Oscar line against Jay for something she did #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/NF0Tpe5j9r — Bangers only (@lifeloading_) June 23, 2022

Ekin-su giving Jay the oscar Davide gave her #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/LJkmrt6tMc — yahoo boy🇳🇬 (@DxnielXxii) June 23, 2022

Despite slating her for recycling her own criticism, fans agree with Ekin-Su’s side of the argument.

Some even theorised that Jay’s head turned once he found out Ekin-Su was one of the public’s least favourite girls in the villa.

One viewer tweeted, “I’m on Ekin Su’s side sorry,” as another said, “i mean she is right that jay should’ve been honest from the get go about getting to know paige.”

A third wrote, “Facts, Jay was giving her so much reassurances and then all of a sudden it’s Paige Paige Paige… People are acc anti Ekin-Su, they need to be patient and hear her side.”

Facts, Jay was giving her so much reassurances and then all of a sudden it’s Paige Paige Paige 🫠🫠🫠. People are acc anti Ekin-Su, they need to be patient and hear her side. — Hannah Olomola (@HannahOlomola) June 23, 2022

jay isn’t wrong for wanting to get to know paige but what’s mad is that paige doesn’t even wanna get to know him AND he was telling ekin-su that he would leave the villa with her if she left #LoveIsland — abigail (@abichristinaa) June 23, 2022

Jay only wants to get to know Paige after the public vote. He realised Ekin-Su isn’t a public fave and wants to be carried into the final by a more popular girl. Pls he thinks he’s slick #LoveIsland — LEWIS P3 🥺😭 (@dhlfastestlap) June 23, 2022

The way Jay changed his tune as soon as he saw Ekin-su was in the bottom 3 and Paige was in the top… #LoveIsland — Saint 👼🏽 (@saintsapph) June 23, 2022

Love Island continues tomorrow night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

