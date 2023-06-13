Love Island fans react to dramatic cliffhanger

Tuesday night’s episode of Love Island ended with a dramatic cliffhanger.

The Islanders were told to gather around the firepit for a recoupling, just 24 hours after the arrival of bombshells Leah and Charlotte.

The boys got to choose which girls they wanted to couple up with but in a shock twist, Leah and Charlotte were first allowed to pick a boy to couple up with it.

Leah chose to couple up with Tyrique, who was previously coupled up with Ella, and Charlotte coupled up with Zachariah – who has been growing close to Molly.

André chose Catherine, Mehdi picked Whitney, Sammy coupled up with Jess, and Mitchel decided to take another chance on Molly.

Ella and Ruchee were the only girls not chosen, and they are now single and vulnerable.

The remaining Islanders must now make a tough decision – they get to decide which girl they want to save, and which girl will be dumped from the villa.

Both Ruchee and Ella are fan-favourite contestants, and it’s save to say viewers are not happy that one of them will be sent home.

Check out some reactions below:

not ella or ruchee… ITV WHEN I CATCH YOU #loveisland pic.twitter.com/cVgS6xETf3 — chattingshite (@shadowcats11) June 13, 2023

Do not talk to me for the next 3-5 buisness days. Not ruchee and Ella being left 💀 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/x558P8Aqc2 — MJ (@MJ81104010) June 13, 2023

Me storming into the villa because I both Ruchee and Ella could’ve stayed in Mitchel didn’t choose Molly #Loveisland

pic.twitter.com/OJssEZGgY7 — A (@yeontansblog) June 13, 2023

wait this isn’t funny wdym ella and ruchee are vulnerable #loveisland pic.twitter.com/wrjuLY8Qta — L ⁷ 💌 (@Lola52007870) June 13, 2023