Love Island fans react to Callum’s shock confession during game of truth or dare

From ITV
Callum Jones made an awkward confession during tonight’s episode of Love Island: All Stars, leaving viewers and his fellow Islanders shocked.

During a game of truth or dare, the 27-year-old said he wanted to be asked a “ruthless” question.

Anton Danyluk then obliged by asking him to share how many women he’s slept with since he split from his ex Molly Smith, who is also in the villa.

The couple split just six months ago, after three years together.

While fans expected him to tell a little white lie, Callum candidly revealed that he had slept with 16 women since they broke up.

The Islanders gasped at Callum’s confession, as Georgia H said: “16?! F*** me that’s a lot!”

From ITV

As Callum tried to explain himself to a stunned Molly, she said, “Listen do you,” and he responded: “Well, that’s what I did.”

It’s safe to say Callum’s confession garnered a huge response on social media, as fans questioned why he didn’t just lie about the real number.

See how fans reacted below:

