Love Island fans react as Whitney delivers ‘the funniest scene of the season’

We’re only one week into the summer series of Love Island 2023, and viewers have already fallen in love with the new cast.

Monday’s episode provided plenty of drama, as Mitchel shut down his romance with Molly for good after coming to blows with Zachariah, who she’s been getting to know over the past few days.

But things took another interesting turn as two new bombshells entered the villa – Leah and Charlotte.

The new girls chose Tyrique, Mitchel and Zachariah to cook dinner for them, and it’s safe to say their presence ruffled some feathers in the house.

Ella, who is coupled up with Tyrique, was particularly annoyed as she watched him enjoy a date with both girls.

Molly also appeared stressed as she peeked through the terrace at Mitchel and Zachariah getting to know the new bombshells.

While tensions were high amongst the girls, Whitney delivered an epic line, which fans have branded the “funniest scene of the season”.

As Leah and Charlotte walked into the villa, Whitney hilariously shouted, “It’s giving bad b***h!”

Fuming that Whitney complimented the new girls, Ella turned around and yelled her name, before Whitney quickly replied, “Sorry!”

It’s safe to say fans loved the epic moment, and many took to Twitter to praise the episode as a whole for providing all the drama.

See how fans reacted below:

whitney having the time of her life #loveisland pic.twitter.com/5ZfDuwKlqP — ekin su misser (@EKIIINSUUU) June 12, 2023

It’s been a week?? The drama feels like the fifth week of previous seasons #loveisland

pic.twitter.com/7xRBzNH88d — 🍓shrtcake. TAKE TWO (@strawsc3) June 12, 2023

CAN WE DEEP ITS ONLY BEEN 1 WEEK! AND THERES SO MUCH DRAMA AND TEARS #loveisland pic.twitter.com/3kVL4vzrN7 — dianaa (@dianaaBeard) June 12, 2023

This season is proving to be one of the best and we haven’t even hit Casa Amor. The drama, the plot lines, and the potential is giving. Im shaking phew #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/UxwNRURqkL — heebejeebes era (@bruh16110500) June 12, 2023