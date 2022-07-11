Ad
Love Island fans react as TWO couples rekindle their romances

It seems all has been forgiven in the Love Island villa.

After a dramatic few days following the fallout from Casa Amor, Paige finally forgave Jacques for kissing Cheyanne when he read her a heartfelt letter during Monday night’s episode.

The paramedic kissed her rugby player beau after the romantic gesture, signaling that their romance is back on tracks.

Later on in the show, Indiyah also decided she was ready to forgive Dami for his Casa Amor antics with Summer.

The hotel waitress ran out to her Irish beau, who was sleeping outside on the day beds, during the night to give him a hug and a kiss.

Fans have taken to Twitter to react to Paige and Indiyah giving their boys another chance, and not everyone is very happy about it.

One tweeted: “now why on earth are jacques and paige together? for the love of god love island take them off my screen, paige has mug written on her forehead forgiving a man who disrespected you THEY BETTER NOT F*CKING WIN THIS SHOW OR ELSE ILL PERSONALLY GO TO OFCOM MYSELF.”

Another wrote: “INDIYAH AND DAMI TOO THIS IS THE WORST NIGHT IN LOVE ISLAND HISTORY.”

