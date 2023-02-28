Love Island fans react as the villa turns on Jessie

Love Island fans enjoyed another night of drama on Tuesday.

The latest episode of the show saw Jessie confront Casey over his reaction to the Snog, Marry or Pie challenge.

After the challenge, Casey pulled Tom and Will for a chat as he was upset that they appeared to side with Claudia – who he dumped for Rosie.

Will and Tom apologised to Casey for upsetting him but on Tuesday night’s show, Jessie told Casey she didn’t think the boys needed to say sorry.

The Australian bombshell said: “I’m going to be honest, I don’t think that they needed to apologise.”

Casey replied: “I don’t understand why you’re trying to get involved in this, I don’t know why you’re getting your two pence involved.”

Jessie then said: “Because I feel bad for Will because I saw how upset he got about you being surprised at him.”

Casey then told Jessie: “I really don’t understand why you’re getting involved in this, it’s really got nothing to do with you. I’ve literally been through this with everyone, I don’t need to go through it with you.”

After the awkward exchange, Jessie filled Will in on her conversation with Casey during the night, and Casey snapped at her when he heard his named being mentioned.

The following morning, Islanders such as Olivia, Rosie, Lana and Maxwell all expressed concern that Jessie isn’t being “genuine”.

Later on the show, Will was left fuming after finding out about what his fellow contestants were saying behind his beau’s back.

Taking to Twitter to react to the drama, one fan tweeted: “I’m confused since when did Jessie voicing her opinion on Casey make her not genuine with Will..”

Another wrote: “Honestly as much as Jessie didn’t need to be involved.. she spoke to Casey to his face while the rest have been speaking behind her back..”

A third penned: “Very strange behaviour watching Jessie getting cancelled in the villa for calling Casey out once *to his face* but no one called Olivia out on movie night when she spoke about everyone *behind their back*.”

I’m confused since when did Jessie voicing her opinion on Casey make her not genuine with will.. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/uJ2ZR3oK1w — Yasmin (@Yasmin83033797) February 28, 2023

Honestly as much as Jessie didn’t need to be involved.. she spoke to Casey to his face while the rest have been speaking behind her back.. I don’t know who to back so Kai and Sanam for the win #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/HqMA55eGqU — Shelly_diamond (@Shellydiamond1) February 28, 2023

Very strange behaviour watching Jessie getting cancelled in the villa for calling Casey out once *to his face* but no one called Olivia out on movie night when she spoke about everyone *behind their back* #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/1ZYXR4mBxz — L (@lvo_xx) February 28, 2023

Make SHEIN your type on paper this winter.

Fashion site SHEIN is our official partner for our reality TV content this winter season. Use code GOSSLI15 for 15% off your next order.

SHEIN, a leading global online retailer, is renowned for its on-trend fashion with an aim to make the beauty of fashion fun and accessible to everyone.