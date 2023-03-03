Love Island fans react as Shaq and Ron clash over challenge in teaser

Love Island fans have reacted as Shaq Muhammad and Ron Hall clashed over a challenge in a teaser for tonight’s episode.

The teaser, which was shown at the end of last night’s episode, shows the Islanders take part in a ranking challenge.

In the clip, Shaq says: “Ron made Lana his girlfriend because everyone likes Lana.”

Ron angrily responds: “That’s outrageous!,” and Shaq asks: “Why is it outrageous bro?”

“Yeah I’ve got f**k all comment on that,” Ron says.

Elsewhere, Will Young chooses Shaq and his flame Tanya Manhenga for one of the questions, saying: “It would have to be you guys.”

“No I’m not going up,” Tanya refuses.

Fans flocked to the comments section of the teaser on TikTok to discuss the explosive teaser.

One TikTok user penned: “The villa is hitting boiling point.”

A second wrote: “Shaq, I agree with him.”

A third commented: “Shaq actually went there,” while a fourth wrote: “Shaq should focus on his own relationship instead of targeting other couples.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

