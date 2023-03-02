Love Island fans react as Olivia and Maxwell send TWO contestants home

Love Island fans enjoyed another dramatic episode of the show on Thursday night, as two more contestants were dumped from the villa.

On Wednesday night, host Maya Jama surprised the Islanders during a party at the Beach Club, and told them the public had been voting for the couple they think is the most compatible.

Olivia and Maxwell, Casey and Rosie, Claudia and Keanan, and Tanya and Shaq all received the fewest votes, leaving them vulnerable.

Maya then revealed that Olivia and Maxwell were voted the least compatible couple, meaning they were dumped from the villa.

But in a shock twist, the couple were tasked with choosing two of the remaining vulnerable Islanders to send home.

Explaining their decision during Thursday night’s show, Olivia said: “This has been a really difficult decision for both of us. Do you keep a couple in that could potentially rebuild a flame? Do you keep a boy and a girl that haven’t had enough time here?”

“It’s been very difficult to make this decision, there’s so many options we could have gone for,” she added.

The ring girl then revealed that she and Maxwell decided to send Claudia and Keanan, who were in a friendship couple, home.

Check out some reactions to the dumping below:

they got rid of keanan when he barely got a chance #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/k0mC7Nh3c0 — 💎🇶🇦 (@TJayyyy_1) March 2, 2023

Claudia and Olivia gone, the villa may finally know peace #loveisland pic.twitter.com/BVo1GwR1D6 — TZA🆘🌊 (@tzvrrrr) March 2, 2023

Make SHEIN your type on paper this winter.

Fashion site SHEIN is our official partner for our reality TV content this winter season. Use code GOSSLI15 for 15% off your next order.

SHEIN, a leading global online retailer, is renowned for its on-trend fashion with an aim to make the beauty of fashion fun and accessible to everyone.