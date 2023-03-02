Ad
Love Island fans react as Olivia and Maxwell send TWO contestants home

From Lifted Entertainment Love Island: SR9: Ep45 on ITV2 and ITVX
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

Love Island fans enjoyed another dramatic episode of the show on Thursday night, as two more contestants were dumped from the villa.

On Wednesday night, host Maya Jama surprised the Islanders during a party at the Beach Club, and told them the public had been voting for the couple they think is the most compatible.

Olivia and Maxwell, Casey and Rosie, Claudia and Keanan, and Tanya and Shaq all received the fewest votes, leaving them vulnerable.

Maya then revealed that Olivia and Maxwell were voted the least compatible couple, meaning they were dumped from the villa.

But in a shock twist, the couple were tasked with choosing two of the remaining vulnerable Islanders to send home.

Explaining their decision during Thursday night’s show, Olivia said: “This has been a really difficult decision for both of us. Do you keep a couple in that could potentially rebuild a flame? Do you keep a boy and a girl that haven’t had enough time here?”

“It’s been very difficult to make this decision, there’s so many options we could have gone for,” she added.

The ring girl then revealed that she and Maxwell decided to send Claudia and Keanan, who were in a friendship couple, home.

Check out some reactions to the dumping below:

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

