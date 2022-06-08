Ad
Love Island fans react as Liam lands dates with BOTH bombshells

From Lifted Entertainment
Love Island fans are delighted for Liam Llewellyn, as he has just landed dates with the two new bombshells entering the villa on Thursday night.

The Welsh native has been unlucky in love so far this season, as Davide Sanclimenti stole Gemma Owen from him during Tuesday night’s episode – leaving him single and vulnerable.

But his luck changed when the public voted for him to go on dates with the two new girls heading into the villa this week – Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Afia Tonkmor.

Viewers took to Twitter to react to the results of the public vote, and everyone seems very happy for Liam.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Love Island continues tomorrow night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two. 

