Love Island fans react as Liam lands dates with BOTH bombshells

Love Island fans are delighted for Liam Llewellyn, as he has just landed dates with the two new bombshells entering the villa on Thursday night.

The Welsh native has been unlucky in love so far this season, as Davide Sanclimenti stole Gemma Owen from him during Tuesday night’s episode – leaving him single and vulnerable.

But his luck changed when the public voted for him to go on dates with the two new girls heading into the villa this week – Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Afia Tonkmor.

Viewers took to Twitter to react to the results of the public vote, and everyone seems very happy for Liam.

Check out some of the reactions below:

NOT LIAM GETTING BOTH DATES!!!!! Public you understood the assignment #loveisland pic.twitter.com/6HjxNqeFTW — Megan Armstrong (@meganchloa) June 8, 2022

my boy liam just got 2 dates #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/yevGsmjn4c — Madisson Connolly (@bz8fq7w652) June 8, 2022

The public setting up Liam with 2 dates in one night #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/dyQZDFOcoZ — Based pabIo (@pabIo00) June 8, 2022

Love Island continues tomorrow night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

