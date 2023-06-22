Love Island fans react as former contestant Kady McDermott returns to the show

It’s official: Kady McDermott is returning to Love Island as a bombshell.

Her arrival was teased at the end of Thursday’s episode, with a clip of her walking towards the villa.

Similar to Adam Collard last year, the 27-year-old is appearing on the show for the second time to find love – seven years after she originally appeared on the series.

Kady first starred in the 2016 series of Love Island, where she struck up a romance with her now ex-boyfriend Scott Thomas and finished in third place.

It’s safe to say fans are very excited about her return, and have taken to Twitter to react to her arrival.

Only real ones know about Kady, GOAT islander #loveisland pic.twitter.com/MZaOsOA3kO — Lover (@jihncuvfib) June 22, 2023

This seasons producers are unhinged. KADY AS IN BATSHIT CRAZY KADYY?? #loveIsland pic.twitter.com/ABzlTNRCqn — Dezire (@dezire_a5) June 22, 2023

THEYRE BRINGING BACK KADY??? I FELL TO MY KNEES #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/WsoRm4owUt — amaka👎🏾 (@neosjubiles) June 22, 2023

Kady’s return to Love Island comes after her split from her on-off boyfriend Myles Barnett for good in 2021.

She also enjoyed a brief romance with Aston Villa footballer Matty Cash last year, but they also ended up going their separate ways.

