Love Island fans react as Italian bombshell Davide ‘steals’ one of the girls from the boys

We got our first taste of drama in the Love Island villa tonight as Italian bombshell Davide chose to “steal” one of the girls from the boys.

At the end of the episode, Davide received a text asking all Islanders to gather at the fire pit for his decision.

Standing before his fellow Islanders, Davide said: “Naturally, it’s not been easy to choose because it’s only been 24 hours. It’s difficult to try and know everyone and try to make the right decision…”

After a long and dramatic pause, the 27-year-old decided to couple up with Gemma.

The 19-year-old, who is the daughter of former footballer Michael Owen, was previously coupled up with Liam – who has now been left single and vulnerable.

It’s safe to say viewers had a lot to say about Davide’s decision on Twitter, as many questioned how long they’ll last as a couple.

So how long are we giving Gemma and Davide? A week? Two days? The second they step off the podium? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/I5mTfSNODR — Somebody’s daughter’s love Island tweets (@ittybittybekky) June 7, 2022

Every love island watcher when Davide choose Gemma #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/rQrmW5oPdj — H. 🦦 (@HB_miiro) June 7, 2022

Davide and Gemma?! thhat doesn’t sit right with me #loveisland pic.twitter.com/1UitnU22B3 — Favour (@favourrrx) June 7, 2022

While Liam is now single and at risk of being dumped from the Island, the 22-year-old will have the chance to meet someone new this week, as two new bombshells are set to enter the villa – Ekin-Su and Afia.

Viewers have been asked to vote for which boys should go on dates with the new arrivals via the Love Island app.

Ready for two fiery new Bombshells? 🔥 Afia and Ekin-Su are stepping into the villa and YOU get to choose which boy they go on their first date with… Head to the app right now to vote! #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/hlti7YNCI9 — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 7, 2022

